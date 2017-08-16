We bring top style to the woman who is too busy to keep up with the ever changing fashion bandwagon movement... because she is the movement!

Inavie is hitting the ground running as a new online boutique that is proud to represent everyday women with its fashion-forward clothing designs that are chic, contemporary and affordable.

says Inavie founder and fashionista Amanda Ballard Hyman.

During the Inavie Launch Sale, customers can save 10 percent off their entire purchase by entering promo code INAVIEANDME at checkout.

Inavie is not a clothing brand. Rather, the online boutique works with fashion designers and other clothing stores to sell clothing for fierce women who are unapologetic about the way they slay. The pieces sold at Inavie will not be oversaturated in the market, nor will they be part of bandwagon fashion trends. The pieces found at Inavie will never be hot for the moment. They are hot forever and timeless.

Dresses, rompers, sets, overwear, swimsuits, footwear and jumpsuits are all available at Inavie’s online boutique.

For more information, contact Inavie at 866-446-2843 or by email at info(at)inavie.com.

About: Inavie, LLC is a small online boutique founded by entrepreneur and fashionista Amanda Ballard Hyman. Inavie makes unique, fashion-forward designs accessible for the modern, fabulous woman. Inavie is a boutique comprised for the women who are wonderfully and fearlessly made. Women who are not defined by what happens to them but how they choose to respond. Dreaming big, she is unapologetic about her path and stronger for it. The Inavie woman leaves nothing on the table and conquers all ground that she explores.