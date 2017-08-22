PJ and Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County does incredible work. For us, involving them in our anniversary made the entire experience that much bigger, better and more profound.

Palmer Johnson Power Systems, a premier off-highway powertrain and aerial equipment service organization, has wrapped its recent fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County totalling $44,000. The fundraising was anchored by Tyler Ubinger, a Palmer Johnson service technician. Tyler successfully completed the Tour Divide Race, a self-supported bike race with no checkpoints or chase teams, that extends through the continental divide over 2,750-miles from Canada to Mexico.

Ubinger’s participation drove awareness and funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. In honor of Palmer Johnson’s 40th anniversary, the company set its fundraising goal at $40,000. By the end of the campaign, Palmer Johnson had raised more than $44,000, 10% above its goal.

Since its launch, Palmer Johnson has been committed to supporting the community. “Giving back is part of our DNA as a company,” says Craig Parsons, President. “The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County does incredible work. For us, involving them in our anniversary made the entire experience that much bigger, better and more profound.”

The fundraising and support for the Tour Divide race were provided by: Emelar Consulting, Twin Disc, ZF, Broken Spoke Bike Studios, Monkey Bar Gym and Saris Cycle Group.

About Palmer Johnson

Palmer Johnson Power Systems specializes in servicing and supplying components for heavy-duty, off highway transmissions and axles. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2017, Palmer Johnson started as a spin-off of super yacht builder Palmer Johnson Yachts, the company currently operates 6 sales and service branches across North America with more than 110 dedicated employees.

Palmer Johnson is the authorized distributor and service center for leading off-highway manufacturers including Twin Disc, ZF Off-Highway, Dana Spicer, Carraro, Funk, Wichita, Eaton Airflex and more. The company also operates volume OEM transmission and axle remanufacturing programs out of the company's Madison, Wisconsin, headquarters for equipment manufacturers including John Deere, Caterpillar, AGCO and CNH. For additional information visit http://www.pjpower.com.