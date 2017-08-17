The ETRI 125E electronically-commutated winglet-style cooling fan from Rosenberg USA. L10 life expectancy is 80,000 hours at 40 degrees C (104 degrees F).

The new ETRI Model 125E electronically commutated (EC) axial cooling fan recently introduced by Rosenberg is easier to specify, performs better and offers longer life than competitive products. Its advanced design makes it a perfect choice for VFD cooling, electronic cabinet cooling and small refrigeration applications.

The compact 120x120x38 mm ETRI-brand fan features a long-life brushless DC motor with AC input power from 85V to 265V making it suitable for both 115V and 230V, or US and European OEM product applications. L10 life expectancy is 80,000 hours at 40 degrees C (104 degrees F). The operating temperature range is -20 to +70 degrees C (-4 to 158 degrees F).

The new 125E runs at speeds up to 3430 RPM at a quiet 45 dB(A) and generates maximum airflow of more than 118 CFM, thanks to its winglet blade design. The housing and impeller are made from UL 94 V-0 plastic. Weight is less than 12 ounces. It is CE-approved and meets ErP 2015 efficiency requirements.

Options include speed sensor, alarm and special construction to withstand salt spray, dry cold, wet heat, shock and vibration.

About Rosenberg

The Rosenberg family of companies is headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany and employs more than 1,000 individuals worldwide. Rosenberg fans and blowers can be found in HVAC systems, as well as industrial and portable air conditioning; in air cooling for variable frequency drives (VFD), wind power generators and power converters, solar inverters, uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), transformers, heat sinks, fan coils, telecom racks and other industrial equipment; in air handling units and fan filter units (FFU); and in railway, marine, military and avionics equipment.

Rosenberg USA is located just outside Charlotte in Indian Trail, N.C. For more information, or to place an order, contact Rosenberg USA by phone at (704) 893-0883; fax (704) 882-0755 or e-mail sales(at)rosenbergusa.com.