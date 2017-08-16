Hotel Ylem, Houston TX "Today’s travelers are using technology to speed up and ease the travel journey and we want their stay at Hotel Ylem to be an extension of that," said Manisha Dalwadi, Director of Design and Procurement, Hotel Ylem.

KEYPR®, a technology company whose cloud-based platform integrates the hospitality experience for guests, staff and management through mobile technology, announced today a partnership with Hotel Ylem in Houston, TX. The boutique hotel, located conveniently near the Texas Medical Center and NRG Stadium, will use the KEYPR platform to enhance their guest experience, add revenue streams and improve operational efficiency.

“When we concepted the hotel, we wanted to make sure that we provided guests with an experience that was an eclectic mix of contemporary, vintage and traditional,” said Manisha Dalwadi, Director of Design and Procurement. “Our extensive research led us to KEYPR which allows us to cater to our guests in the manner of their choosing. Today’s travelers are using technology to speed up and ease the travel journey and we want their stay at Hotel Ylem to be an extension of that.”

The KEYPR platform offers hotels multiple opportunities to delight guests, increase revenue, improve operational efficiency and access valuable performance data.

Through the KEYPR platform, Hotel Ylem will be able to take advantage of key features like:



A custom mobile guest app which facilitates check-in and check-out, keyless entry, access to hotel services, information and amenities

Fully customized in-room tablets which replace in-room electronics, printed collateral, compendium and also act as a powerful promotional platform

Keyless Entry which works with existing lock systems

GEMS®, KEYPR’s proprietary back office dashboard which enables mobile services, work orders, request fulfillment and seamlessly connects back of house operations with guest needs

About KEYPR

KEYPR® is a cloud-based guest experience and management platform for hotels, casinos and luxury residences. The platform delivers a friction-free personalized guest experience, while creating new operational efficiencies and driving additional revenue opportunities for property owners. Guests can access a directory of services, including dining, entertainment, third-party content and more through an in-room tablet and custom mobile app. The app also allows guests to bypass the front desk via KEYPR’s Keyless Entry. Additionally, owners and managers gain valuable insight through the integrated dashboard (GEMS®) and intuitive tools that provide visibility into guest needs before, during and after their stay -- all while easily monitoring operational KPIs across multiple properties. For further information, visit: http://www.keypr.com

About Hotel Ylem

Hotel Ylem (“ylem” [ahy-luh m] noun) is a modern boutique hotel in Houston, Texas built on the foundations of art, philanthropy and hospitality. The hotel offers guests a new kind of hotel experience with our refreshing interior designs and long list of luxurious amenities. Dedicated to promoting non-profit organizations and providing space for local philanthropically-minded artists, Hotel Ylem isn’t your average Houston accommodation.