Parking BOXX, the North American-based parking systems manufacturer and software developer, has been named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This year marks the 36th straight year that Inc. has recognized the companies that comprise the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent entrepreneurs. Past honorees include some of the world’s best-known companies, including Microsoft, Oracle, UnderArmour, Intuit, GoPro, Domino’s Pizza, LinkedIn, and Zillow.

“We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list,” said Renee Smith, President & CTO of Parking BOXX. “Parking plays a huge role in America’s economy, and Parking BOXX has earned its position as one of the industry’s most innovative and successful technology providers. We are pleased to have our success recognized by Inc. magazine.”

Parking BOXX’s impressive growth earned the company the 990th position on the 2017 Inc. 5000, which was unveiled online at Inc.com. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

“I’m particularly proud that we finished in the top 1,000,” said Smith. “Our success is a testament to the commitment and excellence of our amazing team.”

About Parking BOXX

Headquartered in North America, Parking BOXX is a leading parking system provider. Parking BOXX accommodates the needs of small lots as well as large, complex parking systems. Parking BOXX has over 75 years of parking industry experience, dealers throughout North America, and parking sites in operation from Los Angeles to the Caribbean to Newfoundland. Parking BOXX systems reliably run sites with thousands of daily vehicles and millions in annual parking revenue. For more information on how Parking BOXX can help meet your parking system and parking lot equipment needs, please visit https://parkingboxx.com/, call 800-518- 1230, or email info [at] parkingboxx.com.