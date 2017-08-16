FAMILY REUNION, Barbara Ann McCraw, Denton, TX Over $50,000 in prizes will be awarded to the winners at AQS QuiltWeek - Grand Rapids, MI, taking place from August 16 to August 19 at the DeVos Place Convention Center, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, is pleased to announce the winners of the AQS Quilt Contest. Over $50,000 in prizes will be awarded to the winners at AQS QuiltWeek - Grand Rapids, MI, taking place from August 16 to August 19 at the DeVos Place Convention Center, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

As part of the American Quilter’s Society’s celebration of quilting excellence, the contest recognizes the skill and creativity of today’s quiltmakers, as artists compete in the AQS Quilt Contest for more than $50,000 in cash awards. Entries come from around the world to compete in 14 different categories. This year’s winners come from 18 different states and 5 different countries, with multiple prizewinners from the host state of Michigan.

These winning quilts will astound the 15,000 quilters expected to visit AQS QuiltWeek in Grand Rapids, this week:

Best of Show Award

#113 FAMILY REUNION, Barbara Ann McCraw, Denton, TX

Best Wall Quilt Award

#430 SUWON HWASEONG, Mikyung Jang, Seoul, South Korea

Best Use of Color Award

#245 FRACTAL, Claudia Pfeil, Krefeld, Germany

Best Original Design Award

#118 CHEMICAL ATTRACTION, Swan Sheridan, Vail, AZ

Best Hand Workmanship Award

#321 RUBY, Andrea Stracke, Groß Niendorf, Germany

Best Stationary Machine Workmanship Award

#107 FLEUR DE GLACE, Colette Dumont, Saint-Romain, Quebec, Canada

Best Movable Machine Workmanship Award

#507 JUST RUFFLING SOME FEATHERS, Gina Boone, Advance, NC

Large Quilts – Stationary Machine Quilted

First #122 THE A-E-I-O EWES, Janet Stone, Overland Park, KS

Second #114 PIPE DREAMS, Claudia Clark Myers, Duluth, MN

Third #103 SALEM QUILT GUILD, Leslie Carmichael, Prattville, AL

Hon. Mention #123 BY THE CHIMNEY WITH CARE, Karen Turnbull, Laguna Niguel, CA

Large Quilts – Movable Machine Quilted

First #239 LAZY AFTERNOON, Hiroko Miyama and Masanobu Miyama, Chofu City, Tokyo, Japan

Second #204 PINBALL WIZARD, Marilyn Badger, St. George, UT

Third #218 RAVENDALE STAR, Linda Fleschner, North Fond du Lac, WI

Hon. Mention #240 INTO THE WESTWARD SUN, Bethanne Nemesh, Allentown, PA

Hand Quilted Quilts

First #304 PRINCESS ROSES, Sachiko Chiba, Morioka, Iwate, Japan

Second #315 CONSIDER THE LILIES, Audra Rasnake, Meadowview, VA

Third #312 ELEGANCE IN RED, JoAnn Nichols, Lenoir, NC

Hon. Mention #306 CRAZY BIRDS, Donna Douglass, Apollo Beach, FL

Wall Quilts – Stationary Machine Quilted

First #419 WHEN I’M 64, Diane J. Evans, Schenectady, NY

Second #402 MAGICAL, Joanne Baeth, Bonanza, OR

Third #412 MAC MACAW, Deb Crine, Marco Island, FL

Hon. Mention #405 THE END OF A SEASON, Jan Berg-Rezmer, Gladwin, MI

Wall Quilts – Movable Machine Quilted

First #511 EMMA IN THE LOOKING GLASS, Lenore Crawford, Midland, MI

Second #535 TUSCANY VILLAGE, Claudia Scheja, Werne North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Third #523 SOLITAIRE, Lisa Maechtlen, Anchorage, AK

Hon. Mention #503 MASTER OF THE HOUNDS, Anne B. G. Armour, Spring Lake, MI

Wall Quilts – Modern

First #626 STEREOTYPICAL, Jodi Robinson, Enon Valley, PA

Second #628 EMBERS, Stephanie Zacharer Ruyle, Denver, CO

Third #614 SHIFTING IMPRESSIONS, Marianne Haak, St. Albert, Alberta, Canada

Hon. Mention #613 SHIBORI, Amy Friend, West Newbury, MA

The Ultimate Guild Challenge

First #706 BRIDGES, Journeys Thru Art, Port St. Lucie, FL

Second #707 NOT SO MELLOW YELLOW, Milwaukee Art Quilters (MArQ), Milwaukee, WI

Third #714 BODACIOUS BIRDS, West Michigan Quilters’ Guild, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Hon. Mention #710 NATURE AT ITS BEST, Quilt Guild Metro Detroit, Detroit, MI

All of the winning quilts, as well as the semi-finalist works, will be on display at the DeVos Place Convention Center for the remainder of the week. In addition, AQS QuiltWeek will be hosting a number of other special exhibits, workshops with some of the top talent in the quilt industry, and an extensive merchant mall comprised of both local and national vendors.

Admission to AQS QuiltWeek is $14 per day and tickets can be purchased at the door. Multi-day tickets are available. Hours are Wednesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 1-270-898-7903.

About the American Quilter's Society

The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For 33 years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice. At AQS, we believe that with the proper resources, the creative individual can take their quilting projects beyond what they can imagine. For more information on the American Quilter’s Society, please visit http://www.americanquilter.com or call 1-270-898-7903.