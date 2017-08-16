Aerostar Global Logistics As our customers continue to consolidate their vendors and their logistics spend, they increasingly seek customized solutions for all modes of transportation.

Aerostar Global Logistics, a leader in international freight forwarding and domestic shipping solutions for the aerospace supply chain, announced the acquisition of Professional Freight Solutions (PFS), located in metropolitan Detroit. This latest acquisition will support all of Aerostar’s aerospace and other specialty customers in North America.

Aerostar acquired PFS at a time when the aerospace supply chain is demanding more and more services for fully-integrated freight management, supply chain optimization, rate negotiations, inbound vendor management and audit services.

The addition of PFS and its experienced employees will enable Aerostar to more effectively service its growing customer base by handling ocean import/export, air import/export, drayage, LTL, truckload, warehouse storage, order fulfillment, kitting, and full-service supply chain management.

“As our customers continue to consolidate their vendors and their logistics spend, they increasingly seek customized solutions for all modes of transportation,” said Tom Gioia, Aerostar’s chief executive officer. “The addition of PFS bolsters our capabilities in LTL and truckload end markets, enhancing our ability to provide a complete suite of logistics services.”

“We are pleased to partner with a premium logistics company like Aerostar,” said Mark Hebden, founder of PFS. “We look forward to continuing to offer our unique brand of customer service as part of an experienced, global logistics provider.”

Aerostar is committed to delivering premier service and resources to the global aerospace supply chain. Strategically co-located near airports and major origin/destination points for customers, Aerostar provides a variety of storage, warehousing and distribution services to handle each stage of fulfillment for customers’ cargo – regardless of whether the ultimate destination is in U.S., Europe or anywhere else in the world.

About Aerostar Global Logistics

Aerostar Global Logistics is a comprehensive logistics service provider offering a full suite of international freight forwarding and domestic shipping services, global warehousing solutions, quality assurance programs and and fulfillment platforms for the global aerospace supply chain. In addition to the core aerospace vertical, Aerostar provides value-added services to other end-markets – such as heavy industrial products, healthcare/medical devices, sporting ammunition and other hard-to-ship products – where the customers require Aerostar’s unique brand of customized solutions and high-touch customer service. http://www.aerostarglobal.com