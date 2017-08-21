Sital Patel, DO “It's great when I get to take care of the whole family from the grandparents to the grandkids,” Dr. Patel says. “I also love that dermatology encompasses internal medicine, surgery and pathology.”

Dr. Sital Patel, a board-certified dermatologist, is returning to Austin after working in the Houston area for the past two years. She will join Dr. Roopal Bhatt and Jill Hude, PA-C and will begin seeing patients Sept. 5.

Dr. Patel earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She earned her medical degree and Master of Science in clinical research from University of North Texas Health Science Center–Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth.

Dr. Patel was a member of the Sigma Phi Honorary Osteopathic Service Fraternity and received the Dean’s Award for Research Excellence. She completed a rotating internship at University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Ohio. She went on to complete her residency in dermatology at University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, serving as academic chief resident in her final year.

She enjoys taking care of patients of all ages. “It's great when I get to take care of the whole family from the grandparents to the grandkids,” Dr. Patel says. “I also love that dermatology encompasses internal medicine, surgery and pathology.”

Dr. Patel grew up in the Texas Panhandle and has been practicing in Houston, but she’s always wanted to return to Austin.

“Austin has always felt like home,” she says. “Ever since I moved away for medical school, I knew that one day I would be back. There is no place in Texas quite like Austin.”

She looks forward to exploring new restaurants in town, as well as spending time with family, reading and traveling.

About Four Points Dermatology, now a part of U.S. Dermatology Partners

Four Points Dermatology, now a part of U.S. Dermatology, provides a continuum of care to help each patient obtain the ideal solution to their dermatologic concerns. At Four Points Dermatology, founded by Roopal Bhatt, MD, we believe in healthy, clear skin for all.

With experience, expertise, and the latest technologies, we provide a high standard of medical and cosmetic dermatologic care to patients of all ages. From rashes to allergic reactions to acne and other chronic skin conditions, we are here to help you find relief.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is making it easier for people to connect with a dermatologist and gain access to the very latest in dermatology care for the entire family and state-of-the-art treatment for diseases of the skin. As the 3rd largest physician-owned dermatology practice in the United States, patients not only have access to general medical, surgical and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice’s strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in sub-specialties including psoriasis and Mohs surgery. To learn more visit usdermatologypartners.com