AspireHR – “RIGHT PEOPLE, RIGHT RESULTS,” today announced that the company is a Gold-level sponsor at SAP SuccessFactors’ annual SuccessConnect® conference. SuccessConnect is the premier event for human resources (HR) professionals, where leaders, innovators and influencers will gather to discuss the latest technologies, strategies and best practices for human capital management (HCM) in the digital age. The conference will be held from August 29-31st at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

SuccessConnect will feature dozens of industry luminaries presenting impactful trends and insights during keynotes and interactive sessions. The event will assemble SAP SuccessFactors executives, customers and partners, including AspireHR, as well as industry analysts and thought leaders, to discuss major trends impacting HR, new strategies for managing the total workforce and how cutting-edge cloud-based solutions can help build people-centric organizations.

AspireHR’s continued collaboration with SAP SuccessFactors is helping companies digitalize and transform HR, and accelerate business execution. AspireHR has leveraged its expertise and proven track record within the HR marketplace to enable today’s leading organizations to recruit, retain and develop, pay and administer, manage and report on their most valuable asset… their people. At SuccessConnect Las Vegas 2017, AspireHR will have clients on hand to provide user insights and share their implementation experiences. Additionally, Brian Collett, Managing Partner at AspireHR, will present “Modern, mobile, and integrated benefits administration for SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central” on Wednesday, August 30 at 11:30am.

“SuccessConnect is an important event that we look forward to and are proud to sponsor each year because it enables HR professionals to meet and strategize about their digital transformation journey. We are excited about the opportunity to come together with clients, prospective clients and the SAP SuccessFactors community to discuss their challenges and offer insight and solutions using the extensive knowledge based on AspireHR’s 19 years and decades of HR consulting experience,” said Randy Griffith, AspireHR’s president. “At our booth (#51) this year, we will have live demonstrations of Cloud Benefits™, a user-friendly and mobile benefits solution for SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central that we developed by listening to our customers’ needs.”

SuccessConnect 2017 is the premier global event for networking, learning about innovative HR technology and thought leadership trends, and sharing best practices about digital transformation. SAP SuccessFactors HCM solutions and customers will be on full display, showcasing how businesses can put people first and help them succeed.

To register and for more information on SuccessConnect 2017, please visit:

http://www.sapsuccessconnect.com/en_us/las-vegas-2017.html

About AspireHR

Aspire HR, Inc. is a U.S.-based SAP partner focused exclusively on the unique needs of the HR marketplace. AspireHR’s team of experts implements the technology that helps today’s leading organizations to empower their people. We deliver technology consulting and implementation services that leverage SAP and SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and our proprietary, world-class HR software solutions that are tailored for our clients’ specific needs.

AspireHR’s services for SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll, the full SAP SuccessFactors Talent Management suite, the SAP Jam™ social software platform, and support and integration with SAP ERP HCM. SAP solutions include implementations, upgrades and support of the SAP ERP HCM solution.

