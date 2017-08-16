Excel Impact Logo We are relentless in creating value for consumers in every step of their insurance buying process.

Today on the Inc. 500 list Excel Impact, LLC was named as the fastest growing insurance company in America. Excel Impact, based out of Medina, Ohio was started just three years ago. With a three-year growth of 11,368%, they have a higher growth rate than any privately-owned company in the insurance category this decade. Overall, the company is ranked #19 on the list for fastest-growing companies in America.

Excel Impact is an innovative online marketing firm run by a small number of elite marketing, sales, and technology professionals. Since their inception in 2013, the company has been streamlining the insurance buying process for consumers and insurance agencies alike. Their success speaks for itself, but with this achievement the company joins previous Inc. 500 companies such as: Microsoft, GoPro, Zappos, and Under Armour.

“We have an extremely talented team that is dedicated to placing quality over quantity in each decision that is made,” said Craig Sturgill, President and co-founder of Excel Impact. “We are relentless in creating value for consumers in every step of their insurance buying process. Combining both of these attributes is what we believe sets us apart from much of our competition and has helped us to win this prestigious Inc. 500 ranking.”

Given the size of the team at Excel Impact, their revenue numbers are impressive. In 2016, with a total revenue of $16.8 million, Excel Impact is not only one of the fastest growing companies in America, but also one of the most efficient. Boasting a strong $2.8 million dollars of revenue per employee Excel Impact rivals even top Silicon Valley tech companies in terms of efficiency.

“We’re excited about this honor.” Noted Excel Impact CEO Alex Matseikovich. “However, while our revenue growth places us high on the Inc 500 list, it’s never been our main focus. We believe in building solid processes and a strong foundation for a long lasting and scalable business that attracts opportunities and growth.”

About Excel Impact LLC

Excel Impact, LLC was founded in 2013 as a fast-growth marketing firm, specializing in digital advertising and lead generation for the insurance industry. Our mission is to create unparalleled value for consumers and clients by providing exceptional quality.

We help connect consumers shopping for insurance online with the best-matched insurance agencies who can assist in education and enrollment regarding the various insurance options. We have a deep understanding of the senior-citizen demographic and specialize in products such as Medicare, Health, and Burial Insurance. For more information, visit http://www.excelimpact.com

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.