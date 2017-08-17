Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC Announces New Partner

Partner Attorney Lauryn Parks The members and other partners agreed that Ms. Parks was perfectly suited to assume the duties and responsibilities of partner.

Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC recently announced it was naming attorney Lauryn Parks its newest Partner. Ms. Parks is a member of the firm’s Commercial Litigation and Employment Law groups.

Ms. Parks joined Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC in 2007, and provides a wealth of knowledge in matters of employment litigation, commercial litigation and business disputes. Her experience includes all aspects of litigation and appellate law, as well as consulting with and advising employers and business executives on matters of employment agreements, restrictive covenants, compensation issues, employee handbooks, and employee separations.

“The members and other partners agreed that Ms. Parks was perfectly suited to assume the duties and responsibilities of partner,” stated the firm’s Managing Partner, Jennifer Friedland. “We are confident that the knowledge and energy she brings to her practice of the law will continue benefitting all our clients, while providing great leadership to our team of attorneys.”

Ms. Parks earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago in 2003, and graduated from the University of Michigan Law School in 2007. She was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 2007 and the United States District Court of the Northern District of Illinois in 2008, and maintains memberships in the DuPage County Bar and Illinois State Bar associations, as well as the Labor and Employment Law Section Council.

About Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC:

Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC is a full-service law firm located in Lisle, Illinois, with clients nationwide. Our attorneys provide legal representation in several practice areas, including commercial and civil litigation, appellate practice, business law, real estate, criminal defense, family law, and estate planning. To schedule an appointment with one of our attorneys, call 630-434-0400 or complete our online contact form.