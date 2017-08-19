Purple Lotus Moon - State Fare Bar & Kitchen at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage

On Monday, August 21st, guests of The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage will be offered the chance to experience the highly-anticipated Solar Eclipse as it passes over the Palm Springs Valley.

Guests will be invited to take an experiential journey with the resort beginning on Sunday the 20th - the eve of the Solar Eclipse. Once guests retire to their rooms for the evening, they will be delighted to discover an enticing cosmic treat along with an invitation to the Solar Eclipse Viewing Party taking place the following morning.

For breakfast, State Fare Bar & Kitchen will welcome guests with a menu crafted from authentic California ingredients. Complimentary celestial-themed treats will be available starting at 10am, in addition to a dedicated channel to watch the event indoors. For guests heading outside, protective glasses specifically designed for watching the Solar Eclipse will be provided as even the darkest personal sunglasses are not safe enough to view the sun during the eclipse.

During the approximately 90-minute cosmic exhibition and continuing throughout the day, State Fare Bar will showcase handcrafted specialty cocktails in the theme of ‘all things celestial.’ Purple Lotus Moon, for example, is a fun twist on the classic vodka martini. Served fittingly with spherical ice, the lavender hue of the Crème de Violette is paired beautifully with a refreshing, bright garnish of orange peel.

Additionally, a dedicated Recreation and Astronomy Specialist will be present for the guests to engage and ask questions throughout the experience.

