Trident University International to Host Open House at Fort Irwin

Karen Diaz, Trident University International

Trident University International (Trident) will be hosting an Open House at Fort Irwin National Training Center on August 21st. This event will serve as a community showcase of the University’s presence on post, where Karen Diaz represents Trident as Outreach Education Specialist.

The Open House kicks off at 10am with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and speakers, including Colonel Seth D. Krummrich, Garrison Commander; John Valentine, ESO; CSM Edison M. Rebuck, Post Command Sergeant Major; and Travis Allen, President & CEO of Trident. This event is open to the entire Fort Irwin community.

Diaz, who joined Trident in May, is in charge of coordinating supplemental instruction and educational resources offered on post. Education resources offered include regularly scheduled writing labs, available to anyone on post, and supplemental instruction for students in Trident’s Master of Science in Leadership program.

All of Trident’s standard classroom instruction remains online, but Diaz’s presence helps support students currently stationed at Fort Irwin.

In September 2016, Trident signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Headquarters, United States Army Garrison, Fort Irwin. This MOU applies to Fort Irwin military service members, Department of Defense civilian employees, military retirees, and their immediate families who are Trident students, and is one of the key ways that the University supports the military community.

Fort Irwin National is a major training base for the military, located in northern San Bernardino County, CA.

Trident is a 100% online university that has been in operation since 1998 and is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Active duty military, National Guard, Reserves, veterans, and military dependents make up 79% of the University’s student population, and Trident is proud to employ many veterans at its faculty, staff, and management levels.

About Trident University

Founded in 1998, Trident University International (Trident) is a leading online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident developed the Trident Learning Model, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills to enhance the lives and careers of students. Trident offers high-quality bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Visit http://www.trident.edu, Trident’s Facebook page, or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs.