Togetherwork Acquires the GIN System

Togetherwork, the emerging leader in Group Management Software and Payments, today announced the acquisition of Group Interactive Networks, known as "the GIN System." GIN and its key staff have joined OmegaFi, a Togetherwork operating company. OmegaFi is the largest provider of technology and financial solutions to fraternal organizations, and with GIN, it becomes the largest communication platform serving this vertical.

“I’m pleased to see the continued expansion of OmegaFi, as we bring together the best solutions in each specific service area,” said Neil Platt, CEO of Togetherwork. “This is our third acquisition in the space, and we are actively assessing additional companies that will broaden our capability to serve fraternal organizations.”

"I am honored the GIN team put their confidence in OmegaFi," commented Fred Maglione, CEO of OmegaFi. “I am also excited about the opportunities we have to expand the GIN product offering, introduce it to fraternities and significantly improve the experience for GIN and OmegaFi customers, delivering a first-class user experience that builds upon the best features of both platforms."

Togetherwork has acquired nine companies, as it builds a growing family of group management and payments software companies.

About Togetherwork

Togetherwork is the emerging leader in software and payments for groups and organizations of all kinds, helping them grow, become more efficient, increase revenues, and provide excellent service to their members and constituents. Togetherwork has more than 250 employees nationwide and is majority owned by Aquiline Financial Services Fund III L.P., a private equity fund that invests in financial services and financial technology businesses. To learn more, please visit http://www.togetherwork.com.

About OmegaFi

OmegaFi is a fraternal organization's partner for long-term success. The company’s powerful management tools enable chapters, alumni/ae associations, house corporations, foundations and inter/national headquarters to more effectively bill and collect dues and rent, manage rosters and records, pay bills and employees, file tax returns, communicate with their constituents and much more. Please visit https://www.omegafi.com.