Postman Announces Multi-Region Support for Growing Monitoring Product

Postman today announced a major update to their Postman monitoring feature. Now developers can select geographical locations from which to run API tests. This solution enables developers to monitor and measure network latency issues from a network in one region to a network in another region.

In today’s global economy, companies need to reach customers all over the world. Any geographical location with access to the Internet is a potential customer base for businesses offering online products or services. Although market expansion through the Internet potentially increases revenue, it also poses latency challenges.

Companies need to know if customers in locations thousands of miles away can access services or products as easily and quickly as customers in local areas. If customers outside a company’s geographical region are unable to access a site from their devices in a timely fashion, they’ll become frustrated and ultimately seek the same product or service from a competitor. In addition, monitoring traffic in multiple locations helps developers quickly detect and resolve API latency issues before customers encounter issues, such as a slow loading website.

The Postman implementation for regional monitoring mirrors the Amazon Web Services (AWS) stack, allowing Postman to support the many regions that AWS supports, and to add new regions when AWS adds new data centers.

Postman’s monitoring implementation also allows very quick provisioning of new regions, when requested - taking less than a day.

Postman supports six regions to allow broad coverage for customers.

● US East

● US West

● Canada

● EU

● Asia Pacific

● South America

“It’s important to test the behavior of APIs in multiple locations,” said Abhinav Asthana, CEO and co-founder of Postman. “For example, you could test the latency behavior of API calls from San Francisco to Bangalore, and compare it to the latency behavior from San Francisco and New York. With Postman, you can select the appropriate geographical regions for both locations and check the API response times. If it takes a significantly longer time for your API to load in Bangalore than it does in New York, then Bangalore users might not get the maximum performance of the application. With this information, developers can refactor the code to increase latency for Bangalore users.”

“On the Microsoft Education team, we've moved from using Postman as a highly productive dev console, to monitoring our APIs with just a few clicks,” said Gareth Jones, API Architect at Microsoft Graph. “It was an easy choice for us to leverage the learning investment we'd already made.”

