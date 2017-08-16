Phunware, an enterprise mobile software company whose mobile application lifecycle management platform helps brands engage, manage and monetize mobile users worldwide, today announced its fifth consecutive year of inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. As a fifth-time honoree, Phunware joins the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, a distinction fewer than one-tenth of all Inc. 5000 honorees receive.

The esteemed Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on three-year annual revenue percentage growth, and the 2017 Inc. 5000 class is the most competitive in the list’s history. Since 2013, Phunware has experienced 29.8% CAGR, earning the company a spot on the list for the fifth year in a row.

“As mobile continues to be consumers’ primary screen, brands have a big challenge—and opportunity—to centralize their identities on mobile. Phunware’s success is based on helping brands optimize at each stage of the mobile application lifecycle to better reach, engage and convert users anytime, anywhere,” said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and co-founder of Phunware. “Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years is an honor and a powerful argument that the future is mobile, native and fully integrated.”

The Inc. honor comes after a series of major announcements from Phunware, including multi-year inclusion on both the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and the Red Herring Top 100. Beyond Phunware’s notable three-year revenue growth, its monthly platform reach has also expanded, recently crossing the 800 million-device threshold. Phunware also recently signed its largest software deal in company history, a $5.5 million engagement for one of today’s leading media and entertainment brands. Finally, the company raised $22 million of growth financing in November 2016, bringing its Series F total to $40 million and marking a total of nearly $90 million raised since founding in 2009. Phunware continues to receive accolades and national recognition for growth and innovation. Recently cited as a “potential unicorn to watch in Austin,” the company will continue to expand aggressively outside of Texas in 2018.

