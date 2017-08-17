Biomedical Research Laboratories (BRL) (http://www.brlscience.com) announced today that it has been named to the prestigious 2017 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for the third time.

“We are honored to be included on this prestigious list for the third time and ranked among the most successful companies in America,” said Chris Jacob, Biomedical Research Laboratories’ CEO. “Today’s announcement represents a major milestone for our company and further serves to validate the hard work and talent of our team. BRL has a fundamentally different approach to the development of nutritional supplements that involves peer-reviewed research and clinical studies. Our company is dedicated to improving the lives of our customers through science and nutrition.”

BRL’s rapid growth is a direct result of the innovative nutrition products it has introduced over the past three years. BRL’s top-selling sports supplements, INVIGOR8® Superfood Shake (http://www.drinkinvigor8.com), EPO-BOOST® (http://www.epoboost.com), INVIGOR8® Fat Burner, and TRIFUEL® are used by top professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. The company’s natural remedy products, Prohemia®, Altitude-Rx®, and CalmLegs®, provide lasting relief from serious medical conditions without the risk of side effects. BRL’s horse supplements, EPO-EQUINE®, EQ-ROYAL®, UN-LOCK®, and BleederGard® are used by top horse trainers around the world. A rich pipeline of new products promises even greater growth for this company.

Published annually, the Inc. 5000 is an exclusive list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Out of nearly seven million private companies moving the economy forward every day, only a tiny fraction have demonstrated such remarkably consistent high growth. Companies such as Microsoft, Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, LinkedIn, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 5000 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

CONTACT: Debbi Carroll, 800-780-4331, info(at)brlscience(dot)com

About Biomedical Research Laboratories

Founded by a team of bioengineers in 2009, Biomedical Research Laboratories creates innovative science-based sports nutrition and natural remedy products. Our sports nutrition products improve the performance of elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Our natural remedy products provide lasting relief from medical conditions without the risk of side effects. The company also produces nutrition products for racehorses and equine athletes.

The company is committed to improving the lives of its customers through science and nutrition. For the convenience of our customers, we offer our products directly from our websites. Our products are also sold in stores and by online retailers throughout the world. Please visit http://www.brlscience.com for more information.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. For more information on Inc. visit http://www.inc.com.