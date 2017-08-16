Acer’s New 4K Projectors Bring the Benefits of Cinema Home

The Acer V7850 projector lets customers enjoy cinematic 4K movies and games from the comfort of their couch. These projectors deliver excellent value to mainstream home cinema enthusiasts featuring HDR- and Rec. 2020-compatibility and smooth performance.

With 4K content increasingly available through the rise of streaming services, Acer is expanding its projector portfolio to leverage its spectacular image quality.

The Acer H7850 and V7850 projectors let customers enjoy cinematic 4K movies and games from the comfort of their couch.

Featuring TI XPR technology, the projectors deliver more than 8.3 million on-screen pixels – more than four times Full HD resolution.

HDR- and Rec. 2020-compatible for true-to-life light and color scenes.

Acer AcuMotion technology prevents unwanted flickering during fast-moving scenes.

(Aug. 16, 2017) Acer America announced its new H7850 and V7850 projectors are now available in the United States. Measuring just 15.7 (W) x 11.7 (L) x 5.0 (H) inches, these projectors are currently the world’s smallest 4K Ultra HD projectors. These projectors deliver excellent value to mainstream home cinema enthusiasts featuring HDR- and Rec. 2020-compatibility and smooth performance. The Acer H7850 was also honored with a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017.

“We’re delighted to offer our U.S. customers the ability to enjoy 4K content that is becoming more prevalent through the increase in online video services,” said Ronald Lau, Acer America director – stationary products. “We’re confident movie lovers will be awed by the smooth performance, clarity and color vibrancy of the visuals produced by these new Acer projectors.”

Stunning 4K Increases Immersion

The Acer H7850 and V7850 allow users to enjoy ultra-high resolution games and movies on the big screen without venturing out to the theater. Both models project razor-sharp 120-inch images, enabling customers to experience the stunning image quality that 4K Ultra HD (UHD, 3,840 x 2,160) resolution affords. Featuring TI XPR technology, the projectors deliver more than 8.3 million on-screen pixels - more than four times Full HD resolution - to ensure even fine image details come alive.

HDR-Compatible for Breathtaking Visuals

Both the Acer H7850 and V7850 are HDR-compatible (High Dynamic Range), reproducing a greater dynamic range of luminosity with expanded contrast and a wider range of brightness. The projectors adjust to brighter scenes so the highlights glimmer with detail, while in darker scenes, rich blacks are preserved and details typically hidden in the shadows are enhanced for greater overall luminance. DynamicBlack™ improves image contrast by analyzing on-screen content frame-by-frame and then dynamically adjusting lamp power to optimize black levels. The result is blacker blacks and whiter whites, enabling viewers to enjoy all the details of even dark scenes.

Meeting the needs of a broad range of users, the Acer H7850 has a high brightness with a 3,000-lumens rating. The V7850 has a 2,200 lumens rating and boasts a RGBRGB color wheel, which helps produce a wider color gamut, and supports the Rec. 709 standard to reproduce original colors and tones true to the film director’s intentions. It also touts a contrast ratio up to a whopping 1,200,000:1. Both projectors are compatible with Rec. 2020 signals, the UHDTV standard.

Velvety Smooth Action Scenes

The Acer H7850 and V7850 support Acer’s proprietary AcuMotion technology, which enhances picture clarity and reduces motion blur in fast-moving scenes. It generates intermediate frames and inserts them between existing ones to prevent unwanted flickering, ideal when viewing action movies and sports.

Power-Saving Mode

Leveraging Acer’s EcoProjection power-saving feature, the projectors can extend lamp life by up to 15,000 hours. Both models come with two 5W speakers, delivering high-quality sound and eliminating the need for external speakers. They also provide a vertical lens shift to ease installation and a 1.6X zoom ratio ideal for mid-sized rooms.

Pricing/Availability

Both projectors are available in the United States with the Acer H7850 priced at $1,999.99 MSRP and the Acer V7850 offered at $2,499.99 MSRP.

