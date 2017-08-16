Anytime Auto Transport Expands Operations

Growing the fleet! "We're growing our relationships with manufacturers, dealerships, and individual consumers so we're putting resources in place to help facilitate that growth"

Anytime Auto Transport Inc. Expands Operations

Anytime Auto Transport Inc. a growing company in the vehicle transport service industry, is expanding their operations by adding additional trucks to their fleet as well as hiring new personnel to help support the company’s growth. “We’re growing our relationships with manufacturers, dealerships, and individual consumers” says Oleg Romanov, President of Anytime Auto Transport, “and we’re putting resources in place to help facilitate that growth”.

Anytime Auto Transport, headquartered just outside metro Atlanta GA, is adding a number of additional new trucks to their growing fleet network including 9, 7, and 5 car haulers and enclosed trailers. “We’re making a push to capture additional market share” says Viktoriya Sharova, Chief Operations Officer, “we understand the needs of the industry and it shows by our growing client base”.

As a fully licensed and bonded broker and carrier, Anytime Auto Transport has the capacity to fulfill a number of transport needs. They not only move cars but virtually any type of vehicle including boats and RV’s. Part of the expansion plan includes designated national routes as well as a west coast presence to service coast to coast auto transport.

In addition to adding new trucks and designated routes, Anytime Auto Transport is also adding new staff. Michael Curtis has been brought onboard as the new Chief Financial Officer to help support the growing company’s finance needs, “I’m really happy to be part of the team”, says Mr. Curtis who comes from the banking industry, “it’s a great group here and we all share the same vision”.

Anytime Auto Transport has also added new dispatchers and drivers to the company. One of the core values of the company is a focus on service. “One of the biggest complaints in this industry is lack of communication and reliability”, Mr. Romanov says, “we’re looking to change that stigma, build trust, and provide top notch service to our clients”.

About Anytime Auto Transport Inc.

Anytime Auto Transport is one of the nation’s leading car and auto transport company’s. Headquartered a few miles from downtown Atlanta GA, the primary business is vehicle transport including shipping cars, trucks, SUV’s, RV’s, motorcycles, boats, and more. They utilize integrated technology systems in order to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable auto transport services. For more information on Anytime Auto Transport Inc. vehicle services please visit http://www.anytimeautotrans.com, email info(at)anytimeautotrans(dot)com or call 1.800.597.7010