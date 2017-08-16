Rentec Direct recieves recognition on Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in America. Rentec Direct's commitment to usability and customer service has contributed to the companies substantial growth earning the recognition on this year's Inc. 5000 list.

Rentec Direct, an industry leader in property management software solutions, today announced that has been ranked as one of America's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. magazine's 35th annual Inc. 5000. Ranked No. 2727, Rentec Direct is pleased to be in the company of current and past recipients of the award such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known brands.

"Our whole team has worked hard to thoughtfully grow Rentec since our inception eight years ago, and we are all thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America,” said Nathan Miller, president of Rentec Direct. “I never imagined when I wrote version one of the Rentec software platform, in order to help make daily tasks easier for property managers like myself, that we would grow to become one of the largest property management software systems in our sector. This ranking is a testament to the hard work of our whole team to create solutions that really work for our landlord and renter clients.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com, is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

Rentec has 10 employees serving more than 13,000 property managers and landlords nationwide. Rentec Direct's platform helps clients avoid costly evictions and save money by automating common property management tasks. Rentec Direct also offers the easiest solutions for tenants looking to pay rent online and communicate with landlords. Features like these, along with a commitment to usability and customer service, have contributed to Rentec Direct's substantial growth earning the organization recognition on this year’s Inc. 5000.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct offers industry leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry’s largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting, QuickBooks Sync and more. http://www.rentecdirect.com @rentec

About Inc. and the Inc. 500|5000

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.