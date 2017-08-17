Unleash The Power Of FunnelPoint For Your Business Today! “Using the Social Television Network we have seen astronomical results.” -Chris Pace, Director of Marketing, Dignity Health

As recent reports now indicate, social video ad spending is expected to double in 2017 and represents the fastest growing category of digital and media advertising today.

"We noticed the delivery model of traditional local TV was quickly becoming outdated for video viewers and advertisers. The "live at 5" newscasts filled with :30 sales commercials is evolving into more on-demand local social segments for viewers and native advertising for local businesses wishing to market their brand." said Eric Sperling, a former local news producer and anchor, now Managing Director at the Social Television Network.

STNTV's new facility has over 3500 square feet of video production space uniquely designed to support their growing list of industry leading clients that include such notable names as Dignity Health, Law Tigers, ASU, Phoenix Children's Hospital, Lerner and Rowe, My Home Group, Earnhardt Honda, VIP Mortgage, Barrow Neurological Institute, McCarthy Construction, R&R Law Group, Banner Health, and many more. In addition to their facilities, STNTV has also added a growing list of well-known and former Emmy nominated and award-winning local news personalities to their productions. This list includes such personalities as Catherine Anaya, Kent Dana, Marya Piana, Chris Coraggio, Amy Murphy, Neda Iranpour, Vanessa Ruiz, and several others.

"As part of our process in providing the most cutting edge social video marketing results to our customers, we had to develop a new production facility designed specifically for this new form of social video marketing. We are already producing incredible results for our clients with our unique FunnelPoint™ video marketing engine and now with our new industry leading production facilities, we will be able to create new content options and delivery methods that will only increase those great results." said Sperling.

Multiple formats and sets in the new facility will now support advanced social video production ranging from Facebook Live segments to informative taped productions tailored specifically to various social media platforms. The facility will also support The Social Television Network's growing editorial side, which includes original content and local community news segments.

"Recent nationwide demand for our FunnelPoint™ video marketing system has allowed us to quickly expand our brand and video segments and we fully expect to have a heavy presence in a majority of the Top 25 TV markets by 2020." said Sperling.

ABOUT THE SOCIAL TELEVISION NETWORK (STNTV)

The Social Television Network (STNTV) is modern digital television and advertising for the social media age. Currently operating in the largest media markets in the United States, STNTV provides local video and social media programming and advertising services from coast to coast.

STNTV combines the power of local video production along with internet, social media, and mobile technologies to gain targeted reach and audience using our unique and proprietary marketing engine called FunnelPoint™. As a result, we are now able to broadcast and advertise video content in ways that the traditional broadcasting companies and local advertisers can only dream of. Learn more at: STNTV.com

