First Choice Emergency Room, the largest network of independent freestanding emergency rooms in the United States, named Dr. Douglas J. Harrison, as the new Medical Director of its Sienna Plantation facility.

“We are pleased to announce Dr. Harrison will be the new facility Medical Director of our Sienna Plantation location,” said Dr. Michael (Derek) Caraway, Area Medical Director of First Choice Emergency Room – North Houston.

Dr. Harrison received his undergraduate degree from The University of Texas at El Paso and his medical degree from The University of North Texas Health Science Center College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at Michigan State University. Prior to joining First Choice Emergency Room, Dr. Harrison served as the Emergency Department Medical Director at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston Texas. Dr. Harrison is board-certified in Emergency Medicine and has over 10 years of experience practicing emergency medicine. He also currently serves as the Facility Medical Director of First Choice Emergency Room- Missouri City Lakes.

First Choice Emergency Room Sienna Plantation is as an outpatient department of First Texas Hospital and accepts all insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare. For a list of all First Choice Emergency Rooms in the greater Houston area that accept all insurance, please visit https://firsttexashospitalcyfair.com/locations.

All First Choice Emergency Room facilities are open 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. The facilities are staffed exclusively with board-certified physicians and emergency trained registered nurses. First Choice Emergency Room facilities are equipped with a full radiology suite, including CT scanner, Digital X-ray, Ultrasound, as well as on-site laboratories certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) and accredited by the Commission on Office Laboratories Accreditation (COLA).

The Sienna Plantation facility is located at 8927 Hwy., Missouri City, Texas 77429. For more information, visit https://fcer.com/locations/houston-map/sienna-plantation/.

First Choice Emergency Room (FCER.com) is the nation’s leading network of independent freestanding emergency rooms; it is both the largest and the oldest. First Choice Emergency Room is revolutionizing the delivery of emergency medical services for adult and pediatric emergencies by offering patients convenient, neighborhood access to emergency medical care. First Choice Emergency Room facilities are innovative, freestanding, and fully equipped emergency rooms with a complete radiology suite of diagnostic technology (CT scanner, Ultrasound, and Digital X-ray) and on-site laboratory. All First Choice Emergency Room locations are staffed with board-certified physicians and emergency trained registered nurses. First Choice Emergency Room has facilities in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. According to patient feedback collected by Press Ganey Associates Inc., First Choice Emergency Room provides the highest quality emergency medical care and received the 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for exceeding the 95th percentile in patient satisfaction nationwide. First Choice Emergency Room is an Adeptus Health company.

First Texas Hospital is a full service general hospital in Houston, TX. First Texas Hospital is equipped with 50 inpatient beds, three Operating Rooms, an emergency department, onsite laboratories and pharmacy, and an imaging department equipped with the latest in imaging equipment. The new hospital is capable of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures and is providing the community 24/7 access to emergency medical care. For more information visit https://firsttexashospitalcyfair.com