Oildex Named a Great Place to Work in the USA and Canada

Oildex, a service of Transzap, Inc. (“Oildex”), operator of the largest business network in the oil and gas industry today announced it has been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® USA and Canada. Great Place to Work is a global research firm that helps organizations across the globe develop high-trust workplace cultures.

Certification is based on direct feedback from employees provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey of five aspects of workplace experiences. Oildex scored highly in all categories, including Great Bosses (92%), Great Atmosphere (94%) and Great Pride (93%) in the USA survey. Oildex also scored high in other categories such as communication, rewards and work life balance.

“Oildex is proud to have been certified as a great workplace in both the USA and Canada,” said Craig Charlton, President and incoming CEO of Oildex. “Maintaining a great culture is essential if we are to provide outstanding experiences for our customers. Services like the Great Place to Work program give us the data we need to see where we stand versus other great companies, as well as visibility into how we can further improve our workplace culture.”

About Oildex

Oildex, a service of Transzap, Inc. (“Oildex”), is transforming the way oil and gas companies manage their financial operations. Over 250 operators, 61,000 suppliers, dozens of financial institution and millions of mineral rights owners in North America use the Oildex network to seamlessly and securely collaborate across their financial supply chains, automate key business processes, eliminate the high cost and errors of paper, and obtain access to key data to make more informed business decisions. Oildex is privately held, backed by Accel-KKR, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and has offices in Houston and Calgary. Learn more about Oildex at http://www.oildex.com.

About Great Place to Work®

GPTW (http://www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.