DPCI Named A Finalist in 2017 Acquia Engage Awards

DPCI announced today that it has been selected as a finalist for the 2017 Acquia Engage Awards in Health Care. The Acquia Engage Awards recognize the amazing sites and digital experiences that organizations are building with the Acquia Platform.

More than 200 submissions were received from Acquia customers and partners, from which 80 were selected as finalists. Nominations that demonstrated an advanced level of visual design, functionality, integration and overall experience have advanced to the finalist round, where an outside panel of experts will select the winning projects.

DPCI, a veteran content technology company founded in 1999, has been working with Drupal for 10 years, implementing robust content management platforms for organizations across multiple vertical markets. DPCI has been an Acquia partner since 2009 and this is the first time that the organization has achieved finalist status for the Acquia Engage Awards.

"The team at DPCI is ecstatic to be named a finalist organization for the Acquia Engage Awards, specifically in the health care vertical. Our solution utilized all the power of Drupal 8, and included a decoupled solution that uses Drupal for its back end repository," states Joe Bachana, President and Founder of DPCI. "We leveraged just about every enterprise application integration capability we could from Drupal 8 and couldn't be more pleased with the resulting solution, which was built on the Acquia Site Factory platform."

Winners will be announced at Acquia Engage in Boston from October 16-18, 2017.

"Acquia’s partners and customers are setting the benchmark for orchestrating the customer journey and driving the future of digital. Organizations are mastering the art of making every interaction personal and meaningful, and creating engaging, elegant solutions that extend beyond the browser,” said Joe Wykes, senior vice president, global channels and commerce at Acquia. “We’re laying the foundation to help our partners and customers achieve their greatest ambitions and grow their digital capabilities long into the future. We’re inspired by the nominees and impact of their amazing collective work.”

The full list of finalists for the 2017 Acquia Engage Awards are posted to Acquia’s website.

