InviteManager has been chosen for the prestigious Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine for the third year in a row.

Companies invest over $600 billion taking clients to events each year, but struggle to manage tickets, approval processes, and show that their client entertainment is driving measurable results.

Enter InviteManager. With its award-winning integrations with partners like Salesforce, Ticketmaster, Concur, and OpenTable, InviteManager makes it easy for companies to manage tickets right inside the apps they already use. That’s why over 4,000 leading companies and 60 pro and college sports teams depend on InviteManager to make sharing experiences with clients easy.

“We are humbled and honored InviteManager has been selected by Inc. Magazine,” said Tony Knopp, CEO and co-founder of InviteManager. “We are so thankful for our incredible community and partners and are obsessed with their success. They are the reason we have shown such tremendous growth.”

By being selected for the Inc. 5000 list, InviteManager joins Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and Zillow, who have all been past honorees. This year’s list was unveiled online at Inc.com and will be featured in the September issue of Inc. According to Inc. Magazine, this year’s recipients were the most competitive crop in the list’s history.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

“Taking clients to games, concerts, and other live events should be fun,” continues Knopp. “By making it easy to manage tickets and client entertainment, InviteManager makes taking clients to events fun again. With custom invitations, award-winning integrations with top apps, electronic check-in and easy-to-use ROI reports, InviteManager makes client entertainment easy.”

About InviteManager

You share events and experiences with customers that work. InviteManager makes it easy and proves the ROI.

Companies globally invest over $600 billion in client entertainment, customer events, and sports tickets every year. InviteManager makes client entertainment easy and proves the ROI by providing convenient and simple tech to create events, invite guests, register and check-in customers, and report on the effectiveness of each event in real-time. Here’s how it works.

The choice of thousands of globally known companies like Nissan, FedEx, Verizon, American Express, Anheuser Busch, MasterCard and sixty pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA, InviteManager connects companies and their customers with event and ticket management solutions for today's business. InviteManager partners with the leading players in the events and corporate ticket industry, including Ticketmaster, Stubhub, Uber, and OpenTable. By working right inside the apps customers already use, like Salesforce, Concur, and Microsoft Outlook, InviteManager makes it easy for business of all sizes to manage all their client entertainment without having to switch between multiple apps.

InviteManager is based in Calabasas, CA with six offices globally managing and automating over 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year.