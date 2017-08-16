Industry Leader in Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management This award is a testament to the team’s behind-the-scenes work to offer the best practice management software in the industry.

Planet DDS (PDDS), the nation’s leading provider of cloud-based enterprise dental practice management software, was recently designated as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine.

First introduced in 1982, the Inc. 5000 evaluates a company’s three-year growth history to determine its national ranking. On average, companies that made the list this year experienced six-fold expansion since 2013, while the broader economy grew only 6.7 percent. Past honorees include Microsoft, GoPro, Under Armor, Oracle, and Patagonia, to name a few.

“It’s an honor to make the Inc. 5000—and a very exciting time at Planet DDS, as more and more dental practices and dental groups recognize the value of our Denticon practice management software in helping them remain competitive in a consolidating industry,” noted PDDS CEO Eric Giesecke.

To keep pace with this rapid growth, the company has been hiring aggressively and re-investing heavily in infrastructure and product development.

“This award is a testament to the team’s behind-the-scenes work to offer the best practice management software in the industry. From customer support to software development to sales, everyone played a role in achieving this milestone. Our team is our greatest asset,” added Blake Rice, PDDS President. “We look forward to even faster growth in the years ahead, as dental groups continue to expand, and many of them decide they can no longer afford to operate on a patchwork quilt of legacy desktop practice management systems.”

Denticon by Planet DDS is a powerful, flexible, cloud-based practice management software platform trusted by thousands of dental professionals across the country. Solo practices and large dental groups alike operate with far greater efficiency in the Denticon cloud than they could with cumbersome desktop software. Planet DDS also offers outsourced business services to dental offices. Learn more about Denticon at http://www.planetdds.com.

Inc. Magazine, founded in 1979 and based in New York City, is an American monthly publication focused on growing companies. The magazine publishes annual lists of the 5,000 fastest-growing privately-held companies in the U.S., called the "Inc. 5000". Learn more about Inc. Magazine at https://www.inc.com/