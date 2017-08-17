The Florida law firm of Berkowitz & Myer is pleased to announce that attorney Jesse D. Berkowitz was named a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers in 2016. This distinction is reserved for less than 2.5 percent of all practicing lawyers in the state and established Mr. Berkowitz as a leading attorney in his areas of practice.

Super Lawyers employs a proprietary selection process that combined peer reviews and independent research, and lawyers cannot pay to be listed as a Super Lawyer or nominate themselves for inclusion. Attorneys are evaluated on 12 indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition, which are as follows:

Verdicts and settlements

Special licenses and certifications

Transactions

Honors and awards

Representative clients

Experience

Position within their law firm

Professional and/or bar activity

Employment and educational background

Pro bono work and community service

Education and employment background

Scholarly writing and lectures

Attorneys with the highest point totals from the nomination and independent research phases serve on a Blue Ribbon Panel to evaluate other candidates in their primary practice area. In order to be named a rising state, a lawyer be under 40 or have been in practice for 10 years or less.

Jesse D. Berkowitz attended the Stetson University College of Law and was admitted to practice law in the state of Florida in 2002. Prior to his work with Berkowitz & Myer, Jesse worked with the Jodat Law Group, handling Personal Injury Protection (PIP) disputes with insurance companies and later joined Joan Berkowitz, P.A. where he practiced in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, bankruptcy, and creditor harassment.

Berkowitz & Myer is a St. Petersburg, Florida law firm that represents individuals and businesses in a variety of legal matters, including bankruptcy, foreclosure, creditor harassment, and personal injury, and business litigation. Prospective clients can schedule a free consultation with one of the firm’s attorneys’ by calling them at 727-344-0123 or by sending them an email through their online contact form.

###

Contact:

Jesse D. Berkowitz, Esq.

Berkowitz & Myer

4900 Central Ave, St.

Petersburg, FL 33707

Phone: 727-344-0123

Fax: 727-344-0185

info@berkmyer.com