The Academy of Home Staging and Design’s business-in-a-box courses walks each student through what it takes to be successful in home staging and/or interior design.

The Academy of Home Staging and Interior Design will be offering two more classes before 2017 wraps up. The Academy’s certificate programs equips its students with all the knowledge and tools necessary to launch a business in Home Staging or Interior Design.

The Academy of Home Staging will offer a 6-day home staging certification course September 18-23rd, 2017 in New York, New York. The course’s hands-on approach to learning and application equips its students with the tools and training needed to leave the program and launch a business. Over the course of the week-long class, The Academy’s instructors and guest speakers help students master critical design principles and employ systematic processes to attracting and servicing clients. Graduates of this program have provided 5-star results for clients immediately upon graduating.

As for the second class, The Academy of Interior Design will offer a 5-day interior design certification course October 16 - 20th, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. This program is a fast-track system built for today’s emerging interior designers. The course includes a real world project and cutting-edge business techniques, resulting in condensed and affordable hands-on design training - no prior experience necessary. Students are provided with 6 months of postgraduate support and business start-up documents.

The Academy of Home Staging and Design’s business-in-a-box courses walks each student through what it takes to be successful in home staging and/or interior design. Students are offered hands-on staging and design learning with group and instructor mentoring every step of the way. Each student from either program receives postgraduate support to ensure success in the field.

The home staging certification runs Monday through Saturday, September 18, 2017 to September, 23, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM in New York, New York. The interior design certificate course runs October 16, 2017 to October 20, 2017 from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM in Los Angeles, California.

Call for more information: 1(800) 574-5576

Click here for more information on The Academy of Home Staging

Click here for more information on The Academy of Interior Design

Can’t make the certification courses in 2017?

The Academy of Home Staging and Design will be offering these courses in 2018:

February 2 - 9th, 2018 - The Academy of Home Staging course in Los Angeles

May 14 - 18th, 2018 - The Academy of Interior Design course in Los Angeles

October 15 - 19th, 2018 - The Academy of Interior Design course in Los Angeles