Serenova Appoints Tom Schollmeyer as New CEO to Lead Next Growth Phase

Tom Schollmeyer, CEO of Serenova I am excited to join Serenova and be a part of a company that is improving the quality of enterprise customer interactions and relationships on a global scale.

Serenova, the most globally scalable contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, today announced the appointment of Tom Schollmeyer as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Schollmeyer brings more than 20 years of contact center industry leadership including serving in key roles in executive management, technology and operations.

“Tom’s combination of industry knowledge, leadership, and global technology, operational and sales expertise uniquely qualify him to lead Serenova at this important phase of high growth. We’re thrilled to have him on the team, and confident in his vision and strategy for helping companies of every size to better serve their customers,” said Ryan Wald, a partner at Marlin Equity Partners, the global investment firm that has owned Serenova since 2015.

Mr. Schollmeyer served as the VP and GM of Customer Engagement, UC Applications and Cloud with Avaya where he led Avaya’s contact center cloud strategy and product development supporting enterprise customers worldwide. As CTO of Five9, Mr. Schollmeyer led product development, operations and security, which was central to the company’s rapid growth and successful IPO in 2014.

“I am excited to join Serenova and be a part of a company that is improving the quality of enterprise customer interactions and relationships on a global scale,” said Mr. Schollmeyer. “I’m passionate about innovative technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, that deliver a greater customer experience and agent productivity to our customers and partners.”

Previously, Mr. Schollmeyer led Contact Center Operations for OneSource, and as VP of Telecom and Technology for eTelecare Global Solutions, supporting their growth to more than 15,000 global call center agents with high-availability technology platforms.

This appointment follows consistent growth for Serenova marked by record new accounts and continued expansion among its existing customers. Today, more than 400 enterprises rely on the company’s CCaaS solutions to deliver exceptional agent and customer experiences anytime, anywhere, worldwide.

About Serenova

Serenova simplifies every aspect of the customer experience, from front office to back, to make life easier for you, your customers and your employees. The world’s most passionate, customer-focused brands achieve brighter interactions, deeper insights, and more meaningful outcomes with Serenova’s always-on, highly secure, true multi-tenant and instantly scalable Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) platform, CxEngage. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Serenova has operations in California, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Learn more at http://www.serenova.com. For live updates, follow @SerenovaShine.