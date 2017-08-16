Connexion Point, a technology-enabled healthcare services company delivering outcome based solutions, earns its spot on the Inc 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year. With 197% revenue growth over the past three years, Connexion Point ranks 1,932nd on the Inc. 5000 2017 list of the nation’s fastest growing companies.

Previous honors include ranking 86th on the Inc. 500 in 2014, 531st in 2015, and 877th in 2016. Connexion Point has experienced 11,854% growth since its inception in 2010 and a 122% compounded annual growth rate.

Connexion Point’s exclusive healthcare focus infuses all aspects of the company’s business strategy, engagement, and solution development process and execution. Its clients include the top healthcare payers and providers in the nation.

“Connexion Point’s solutions engage the consumer with their healthcare throughout the consumer lifecycle,” says Robert McMichael, President and CEO. “We provide meaningful engagement solutions that connect the healthcare industry to consumers, and consumers to their healthcare.”

Combining a disruptive technology platform, industry leading data science, true webscale technology, and dedicated human capital resources Connexion Point creates custom solutions, built on replicable and scalable components, that deliver results unmatched in the industry.

Connexion Point is an award winning, privately held company with multiple sites in Utah, Texas, Tennessee, and Florida.