A friendly but intensely competitive contest amongst leading event marketing and management firms AtlasRTX, Cvent, Hubb, Splash!, PSAV, Xponet and Worldstage provided attendees of CEMA Summit 2017 with a multitude of innovative ideas sure to change the way events are created, marketed and produced. The CEMA Innovation Shoot-Out featured representatives from each firm presenting a new, never or rarely used idea, concept, tool or practice to CEMA Summit attendees. Participants were required to demonstrate the idea, concept, tool or practice in an applicable way. Summit attendees then evaluated each idea based on a series of criteria to determine the “Best INNOVATION!” winner.

“Each year CEMA Innovation Shoot-out contestants surpass all expectations, presenting brilliant new concepts we’re certain will revolutionize the events industry. Hats off to all who participated in this year’s Innovation Shoot-out and electrified the audience with groundbreaking new ideas. Our CEMA community continues to lead the way in sharing transformative ideas and helping others grow capabilities in the event marketing world,” said Kimberley Gishler, President and CEO of CEMA.

Congratulations to the 2017 winner of the CEMA Innovation shoot-out, WorldStage.

“CEMA is an amazing organization that values collaboration and promotes the sharing of ideas to achieve greater success. It’s an honor to be recognized by these highly respected leaders in the live event industry for delivering a truly transformational solution for breakout rooms,” says Richard Steinau, VP of Business Development for WorldStage. “Our Sx3 (Self-contained Show System) is the result of collaboration with our clients, extensive research, and advanced engineering. This proprietary solution delivers in three areas critical to CEMA’s members: upgrade the look of every breakout room, increase seating capacity and dramatically reduce overall costs.”

WorldStage

WorldStage continues a thirty-year legacy of providing clients the widest variety of entertainment technology coupled with conscientious and imaginative engineering services. WorldStage provides audio, video and lighting equipment and services to the event, theatrical, broadcast and brand experience markets nationally and internationally. For more information visit http://www.worldstage.com

AtlasRTX

AtlasRTX helps events and hospitality, home builders and other industries create customer experiences that set them apart, by engaging customers at every stage in the buying cycle. Our platform combines A.I. driven chatbots with human-assisted conversations to create real-time experiences that drive attendance, engagement and sales, through relevant, on-demand interactions, anytime, anywhere, in any language, without a full-time staff to support it.

Cvent, Inc.

Cvent, Inc. is a leading cloud-based enterprise event management company, with tens of thousands of customers and more than 2,600 employees worldwide. Cvent offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing, and web surveys. Cvent provides hoteliers with an integrated platform, enabling properties to increase MICE business demand through targeted advertising and improve conversion through proprietary demand management and business intelligence solutions. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Hubb

Hubb brings order to the chaos of content management for meetings and conferences. Our flagship cloud-based software platform uses simple, automated workflows to streamline collecting, managing and marketing of all event content from speakers to sessions to sponsors. Hubb is a platform that allows you to administer calls for papers, abstract grading, session and speaker management, staff scheduling and content marketing. The software scales to the needs of events of all sizes, and it integrates easily with other event technologies to ensure all content is consistent and up-to-date. Founded by veteran event management professionals, Hubb makes its headquarters in Vancouver, WA.

PSAV

PSAV is a leading provider in the global event technology services industry delivering creative production, advanced technology and staging to help our customers deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, tradeshows and special events. As the event technology provider of choice at nearly 1,500 leading hotels, resorts and convention centers throughout the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East, PSAV’s customers comprise event organizers, corporations, trade associations and meeting planners. Our customers choose PSAV for its innovative and comprehensive service offerings, as well as our exceptional customer service from more than 8,500 highly trained staff across a global platform. Visit us at http://www.psav.com and company.psav.com.

Splash!events

Splash!events creates high quality, innovative solutions to satisfy our clients’environment, event and exhibit needs. We offer in-house, end-to-end capabilities including project management, 2D and 3D design, large format printing, and a full custom fabrication facility. We take great pride in our product, our people and our relationships with everyone we do business with.

XpoNet

XpoNet has been in the event technology space for more than 20 years, delivering some of the first Internet circuits to our technology customers. Our highly trained team of networking professionals knows what it takes to tackle any show, whether an intimate gathering of three or a big-budget conference with tens of thousands attendees. We provide the network and support at some of the largest convention hotels in Florida year-round and travel the world with some of the largest technologically advanced events in the business to provide a temporary network and the network support team needed within the venue of choice to make their event a success.

About CEMA

A voice for the industry, CEMA (Corporate Event Marketing Association) is the premier community for event marketing professionals, association peers and partners. CEMA promotes professional networking opportunities, facilitates peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and drives industry standards. Through strong relationships with strategic partners, CEMA creates solutions to business issues. For more information, please visit http://www.cemaonline.com or call (916) 740-3623