Honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies out of 30 million businesses in America.

Every year for 36 years, Inc. Media has set out to recognize the fastest-growing private companies in America. To make the list, a business must grow a minimum of ten-fold over the past three years. Today, Los Angeles-based mobile app developers, Dogtown Media, earned a top spot on the prestigious 2017 Inc. 500 list, ranking 271st overall, and 18th in the software development category.

“We’re honored to be recognized by such a reputable organization as Inc. Magazine,” said Dogtown CEO, Marc Fischer. “When we started the company in 2011, we were two guys coding our App dreams to reality. Now we’re fortunate enough to create mobile solutions for the most prestigious organizations on earth like Google, Red Bull, and the United Nations. I’m excited to see where the next wave of mobile technology takes us!”

The 2017 Inc. 5000 (with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc.) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. According to Inc. Media President and Editor in Chief, Eric Schurenberg, “Inc. 500 innovators have created more than 49,000 jobs since 2013 and added $9.4 billion to America's GDP last year.”

Joining Dogtown Media on this year’s Inc. 500 list are powerhouses like S’well, Halo Top Creamery, Bit.ly and Orangetheory Fitness. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Leveraging design thinking strategies and best-of-breed engineering techniques, Dogtown Media creates cutting-edge apps for venture-backed startups and innovative enterprise companies. Technologies of focus include wearable devices for mHealth, FinTech solutions, smart home automation, and enterprise IoT applications.