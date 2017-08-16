Jason “Malletman” Taylor, is releasing his newest EP “It’s A Groove” at a pre-release party Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in Manhattan, New York City’s hottest spot - The Cutting Room. “Writing the music for ‘It’s A Groove’ inspired me to continue my mission of keeping real music alive” - Jason "Malletman" Taylor

Music Artist Jason “Malletman” Taylor, the virtuoso of Vibrafunk, is releasing his newest EP “It’s A Groove” at a pre-release party Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in Manhattan, New York City’s hottest spot - The Cutting Room. The EP contains four songs; “It’s A Groove”, “YOU”, “Watchin’ You”, and “M-A-L-L-E-T” (remix). Taylor, the incomparable master of the vibraphone, was the protégé of the late great Lionel Hampton. Taylor will celebrate the release of his new music with a live performance with an “All Star Band”.

Taylor brings legends of the funk world together on this R&B, Funk project with a touch of jazz. “It’s A Groove” EP features two-time Grammy winner George Clinton, known as the 70’s Funk Master and two-time Soul Train Music nominee vocalist Tony Terry as well as Taylor’s protégé, Devone "Da-vine Tuch" Allison on keyboards.

“It’s A Groove” will be released by Mallet Records on August 24, 2017 and will be available at http://www.malletsplace.com, CD Baby and iTunes.

Watch the promo music video trailer here: https://youtu.be/Sc-pzVvNaKs

“It’s A Groove” was produced by the talented Eric “E-Bass” Johnson who has performed with Kayne West, Jay Z, Snoop Dog and Maria Carey.

“Writing the music for ‘It’s A Groove’ inspired me to continue my mission of keeping real music alive”, says Taylor. “Performing, practicing and jamming with talented musicians on real instruments is very important to me – it keeps me structured and is good therapy for the mind,” said Taylor, who is originally from Brooklyn, New York.

The music was recorded at 564 Studio in Orange, New Jersey where Lady Gaga recorded some of her tracks; as well as a private location in East Orange, New Jersey where George Clinton, Slave, Stephen “TFL” Washington and other members from Parliament Funkadelic recorded their music.

Taylor created a signature sound that he calls “Vibrafunk”. He started playing the drums at the age of 12, soon thereafter, he was introduced to Hampton’s music. When Taylor personally met Hampton, Taylor impressed him so much that he took the young “Malletman” as his protégé and became his mentor. Taylor became dedicated to mastering the “vibes” just like Hampton on the xylophone and then fell in love with the vibraphone. In addition to touring the US and Europe with Hampton and his 18-piece band, Taylor also lived with him and received priceless personal training and experience.

Taylor has opened for various musical icons such as Earth Wind and Fire, Isaac Hayes, Pancho Sanchez, The Manhattans, and Paquito D’Rivera just to name a few.

Taylor is a Yamaha artist and clinician who presents music clinics and master classes throughout the United States at schools, colleges, music stores and churches. In addition to Yamaha and Mike Balter Mallets, Taylor serves as an endorser for AKG Acoustics, Dream Cymbals, and Reunion Blues Gig Bags and Cases. Mike Balter Mallets honored Taylor with his very own signature mallet.

Stay connected with Jason “Malletman” Taylor at his website at http://www.malletsplace.com and social media on Facebook at Jason Malletman Taylor and Instagram at jmalletsplace.

Tickets are available for “It’s A Groove” pre-release party on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at The Cutting Room, New York City at http://tickets.thecuttingroomnyc.com/event/1533392.

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact: Kelly Bennett, Bennett Unlimited PR, (949) 463-6383, Kelly(at)BPUnlimited(dot)com, http://www.BennettUnlimitedPR.com