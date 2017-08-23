Low-profile 4-port Server-grade Gigabit PoE+ Card

Neousys Technology announces a new PCIe-PoE334LP frame grabber, a world first server grade 4-port Gigabit Ethernet controller with 802.3at power over Ethernet capability on a low-profile x4 PCI Express® card.

PCIe-PoE334LP utilizes Intel® I350-AM4 Gigabit Ethernet controller to offer quad Gigabit ports with exceptional Ethernet performance. It also features solid surge protection in compliance with IEC 61000-4-5 Class 2 which means it can withstand up to 1kV surge and 8kV ESD on signal lines. All four ports on PCIe-PoE334LP support 802.3at PoE+ and can deliver up to 25.5 watts each port to ensure operability of PoE peripheral devices.

The PCIe-PoE334LP frame grabber also has implemented a unique on/off control for each port via Neousys’ dedicated Application Programmable Interface (API). It allows users to turn on or off the supplied power on each PoE port for fault-recovery or power reset.

PCIe-PoE334LP features a low-profile design with dimensions measuring only 168 mm (W) x 69 mm (H). It perfectly fits into commercial 2U server computers or environments designed for a single PCI express slot.

“PCIe-PoE334LP is redefining the frame grabber/ PoE card category with its low profile dimensions, yet is stable/ consistent for server applications and rugged enough for industrial implementations!“ said Chris Ni, Product Director of Neousys Technology.

Neousys Technology’s new PCIe-PoE334LP is ideal for PoE applications such as automated optical inspection (AOI), industrial automation and IP surveillance. For more details, please visit http://www.neousys-tech.com

About Neousys Technology

Based in Taiwan, Neousys Technology is a provider of fanless embedded computers. We offer high performance and reliable products with innovative design. With an experienced engineering team, application-oriented features are integrated into our embedded systems. Our products serve as ideal solutions for automation, machine vision, in-vehicle, transportation, GPU computing, surveillance and video analytics.