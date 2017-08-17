Purple selected by The Institute of Directors as Strategic Partner

The Institute of Directors The IoD aims are perfectly aligned with Purple’s core strengths in enabling organisational change through the alignment of People, Process and enablement with technology.

Supporting the organisations corporate strategy to improve operating efficiency and risk management. The partnership will facilitate the IoD in delivering the best possible member experience, as well as improving internal operations.

Purple will assist the IoD in identifying new emerging technologies to enable efficiencies, minimise operational risk and improve business operations, through automation, standardisation, visibility and increased controls.

Previously, Purple has enjoyed a successful track record within the sector transforming membership and association bodies to becoming customer centric organisations. Purple’s client list continues to grow as companies seek a partner who is business focussed and specialises in aligning people processes and technology. Purple looks forward to utilising their previous experience and understanding of the sector during the partnership with the IoD.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with such a prestigious organisation” said Simon Adams, COO at Purple. “The IoD aims are perfectly aligned with Purple’s core strengths in enabling organisational change through the alignment of People, Process and enablement with technology.”

A core work stream that Purple is working alongside the IoD team is to map out the ‘As-Is’ operating model, which will provide a reference point to which the businesses improvements can be measured. The second phase will focus on modelling the future operating state (To-Be).

“There are many organisation with the ambition set-out to improve their operating efficiency and customer experience, but few invest in being able to qualify and accurately measure the benefits or truly drive change from a business or customer (member) perspective. We are very proud to be providing services that are enabling such a project,” said Adams.

“We engaged Purple to provide greater transparency into our working practices and identify opportunities for improvement,” said Karan Bawa, Operations Director at the Institute of Directors. “We are pleased to have a partner who has domain expertise and experience. I believe Purple’s approach, working as a trusted advisor, is key in building a successful strategic partnership.”