Venera Technologies IBC 2017 Preview

Venera Technologies

Stand 7.G43

September 15-19, Amsterdam

Company Overview

Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge solutions to the digital media industry. Since its inception in 2003, the company has continually delivered innovative video analysis products tailored to the evolving requirements of its customers and the industry.

Venera’s QC solutions, the Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution and QuasarTM native Cloud QC system, improves the operational efficiency of file-based workflows by automating content QC processes. Pulsar and Quasar are used worldwide by some of the largest media companies worldwide.

New at IBC 2017

Quasar – Native Cloud QC

Venera will showcase the latest additions to its native Cloud based QC offering called Quasar. Quasar is a native Cloud QC system that can be used as a service without investing into infrastructure and without maintaining a team to run the QC operations. Its dynamic scaling ability allows it to increase and decrease computing resources, eliminating the content queues. Advanced capabilities such as Regional resourcing, co-locates the computing resources with the content to keep latency at bay. Quasar is available as a Pay-Per-Use SaaS service or as a Private edition to be installed within the user’s virtual private cloud environment.

New capabilities to be showcased at IBC include:

1. Azure. Quasar is now available on Azure public Cloud as a SaaS service.

2. Quasar has already been available on Oracle Cloud. It now supports direct interaction with Oracle DIVA. Users can browse or post content jobs located in Oracle DIVA for QC.

3. Private edition. Quasar Private Edition with advanced functionalities such as VM, Security group tagging is now available.

4. Harding PSE option. Harding PSE is now available as an option on top of Quasar base plans.

Quasar comes with a range of factory templates for Netflix, DPP, iTunes, CableLabs and many other applications. Users can use these templates immediately or can customize them to create their own templates.

Read more at http://www.veneratech.com/quasar

Pulsar

Venera’s flagship product, the Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution, is used worldwide by leading media companies to automate content QC processes from ingest through delivery. Following new capabilities will be demonstrated at IBC this year.

1. Introduction of new video quality checks such as Chroma Hits and Active Picture region verification.

2. Ability to generate a customized Harding certificate in addition to the analysis report.

3. Support for HEVC (H.265) video analysis in various container formats.

4. Support for BT.2020 colour space.

5. Integration of Photon IMF analyser developed by Netflix. This capability can be used by Netflix suppliers to ensure that their package is ready for delivery to Netflix.

Read more at http://www.veneratech.com/pulsar

Pulsar PPU

Pulsar Pay-Per-Use (PPU) has been a unique offering allowing boutique post-production/production companies to QC their content before delivering it to their customers. Pulsar PPU is used by a large number of organizations globally who now have a way to make use of advanced QC capabilities without investing into a full-fledged QC tool with a perpetual license.

Read more at http://www.veneratech.com/pulsar-file-qc-ppu

Web: http://www.veneratech.com

Email: sales(at)veneratech(dot)com

Phone: +91 120 4762300

