ProviDyn Is Named to Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

ProviDyn®, a provider of IT support, strategy and services to small and medium-sized businesses and nonprofits, today announced that Inc. magazine has named the company to its 36th Annual Inc. 5000 list. ProviDyn was ranked among businesses nationwide based on the company’s percentage growth over the last four years.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

“ProviDyn’s success is rooted in the hard work and dedication of our employees, but it wouldn’t be possible without the enthusiastic support of our partners and, most importantly, our clients,” said ProviDyn CEO Hamish Davidson. “We are deeply appreciative of everyone who has helped drive our dynamic growth.” During the past year, ProviDyn has achieved numerous accolades in addition to the Inc. 5000 ranking. Most recently, it was named to the MSPmentor Global 501 and the MSPmentor North America 200.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” said Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

Davidson will join fellow honorees October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as former Ford president Alan Mullaly, FUBU CEO and founder and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John, Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dubin, researcher and #1 New York Times bestseller Brené Brown, and Gravity Payments’ founder and CEO Dan Price. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About ProviDyn

ProviDyn provides technology expertise, services and support to help small and mid-sized organizations sustain growth and strengthen performance. Backed by technology experts, ProviDyn helps organizations gain the full benefits of existing technology, make strategic investments in implementing new technology and maintain an infrastructure that is secure, reliable and flexible. ProviDyn offers managed services, mobile computing, IT strategy, virtualization, cloud computing, business continuity, network security and IP telephony. To learn more about how ProviDyn is driving business through technology and helping companies reduce costs, improve efficiency and maximize productivity, visit http://www.providyn.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.