AudioEducator, a division of audio conference and corporate education leader ProEdTech, will host the live webinar “CMS Hospital QAPI Worksheet and QAPI CoP Standards” with industry veteran Sue Dill Calloway, RN, MSN, JD, on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 1:00 pm ET. This session will explore the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) hospital QAPI standards, including the CMS Final QAPI worksheet and the CMS CoP Manual Standards on QAPI.

When CMS shows up at a hospital’s door, the hospital staff needs to show that it’s in compliance with the latest QAPI standards that address patient safety and risk management, and require hospitals to have three root cause analyses for adverse events. QAPI is one of the three sections within the critical CMS worksheet used by surveyors. CMS has increased its focus on QAPI in 2017 and has cited hospitals for not having a number of these required policies and procedures. Performance improvement is very important to CMS, and the hospital CoPs require many things to be measured.

This session with Sue Dill Calloway, RN, MSN, JD, will discuss these CMS hospital QAPI standards. Sue will discuss the high number of possible deficiencies, including over 380 deficiencies that relate to patient safety alone. This session will also cover some proposed changes to QAPI. Sue will also discuss a memo CMS issued regarding the AHRQ’s common formats. CMS has stated that there are several reports that show that adverse events are not being reported. In fact, it is estimated that 86% of adverse events are never reported to hospitals’ performance improvement (PI) programs.

The session will help PI staff, risk management personnel, compliance officers, nurse managers, leadership personnel, and board members:



Identify eight CoP Manual Standards on QAPI (previously 34), 7 of which are completely rewritten

Learn from the high number of possible deficiencies, including those that relate to patient safety

Analyze and track performance indicators using three CMS worksheets

Report adverse events in compliance with QAPI standards

Implement a hospital-wide QAPI program

Anticipate CMS’s proposed changes to QAPI

Understand the CMS memo regarding the AHRQ’s common formats

