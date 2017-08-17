Cellular Sales Adds New Store in Largo

The new Cellular Sales in Largo, Fla. is the company's first new store in Florida in 2017. We are committed to providing quality service and convenience to all of our customers, and look forward to continue serving the Largo community.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, has opened its first Florida store in 2017 on July 14 in Largo.

The new store is located at 1113 Missouri Ave. N and sits across the street from Walmart Supercenter. This is the third Cellular Sales location to open in the Largo area.

“Largo has proved to be a great area of opportunity for us,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director John Crutcher. “We are familiar with this community and hope that this new store really caters to all the residents in this area.”

Cellular Sales has been recognized by Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers. The company started with a single store in Knoxville, Tenn. in 1993 and has since expanded to more than 600 locations in 37 states employing 5,000 people nationwide. Dane Scism, CEO of Cellular Sales, attributes the company’s growth to its focus on providing the best customer service experience in the wireless industry.

“No matter how large our company grows, we will always remain focused on the vision that has driven our success,” said Regional Director Cheyenne Jenkins. “We are committed to providing quality service and convenience to all of our customers, and look forward to continue serving the Largo community.”

Cellular Sales seeks to hire motivated sales professionals with a passion for customer service to work at its Largo store. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Largo may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Vance Hall at (813) 394-5846 or vance.hall(at)cellularsales(dot)com.

