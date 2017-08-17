“A-LIGN is excited and honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Our tremendous growth and success is attributed to the effort our team makes in placing our clients’ needs first," stated Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN.

Inc. Magazine has announced its prestigious ranking of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in America and A-LIGN has earned a spot on that list. With a 210% three-year growth rate, A-LIGN has been ranked No. 1590 on the list. As a global information security and cyber risk advisory, and compliance solutions provider, A-LIGN dedicates itself to providing exceptional client service, helping businesses across a variety of industries navigate the complexities of their specific audit and security assessment needs.

“A-LIGN is excited and honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Our tremendous growth and success is attributed to the effort our team makes in placing our clients’ needs first. Our holistic and innovative approach to security and compliance solutions has been incredibly rewarding in this highly competitive and dynamic market. This is an extraordinary milestone and we are very proud to be an official Inc. 5000 company,” stated Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN.

A-LIGN currently serves over 1,200 clients globally in industries including Information Technology, Payment Card Processing, Financial, Government, Healthcare, Payroll and more, offering 20 different services such as SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, Penetration Testing, ISO 27001, HITRUST, and FISMA. A-LIGN is one of the only companies in the world that is a licensed CPA firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company (QSAC), accredited ISO 27001 certification body, and accredited FedRAMP 3PAO.

The 36th Annual 2017 Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Following the release of this year’s list, Inc. Magazine will honor the companies at the 36th Annual Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala held on October 10-12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as former Ford president Alan Mullaly, FUBU CEO and founder and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is a global information security and cyber risk advisory, and compliance solutions provider. With experienced professionals, A-LIGN assists global organizations across a variety of industries navigate the complexities of their audit and security assessment needs. A-LIGN is a licensed CPA firm, QSAC, accredited ISO 27001 certification body, and accredited FedRAMP 3PAO. For more information, visit http://www.A-LIGN.com.