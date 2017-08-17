ACI Specialty Benefits Vice President of Marketing and IT Tim Mutrie, and Senior Vice President of Concierge Services Cathy Leibow, will speak at the Employee Benefit News Benefits Forum and Expo 2017 in Boca Raton, Florida, September 18-20, 2017

ACI Specialty Benefits announced today that Vice President of Marketing and IT Tim Mutrie, and Senior Vice President of Concierge Services Cathy Leibow, will speak at the Employee Benefit News Benefits Forum and Expo 2017 in Boca Raton, Florida, September 18-20, 2017.

Mutrie leads ACI's award-winning marketing and IT teams in delivering next-generation engagement and benefits technology to clients worldwide. Mutrie will join a panel of business leaders to discuss change, technology trends and the "7 Major Disruptions About to Shape the Future of Benefits" on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 3:45 PM.

Work-life industry pioneer Leibow will lead a session in partnership with ACI's Leverage Concierge client of seven years, Ken McCollum, Vice President of Human Resources for NorthBay Healthcare. Leibow and McCollum will discuss how engaging employee benefits have improved employees' lives, strengthened retention and job satisfaction and created a great place to work company culture at NorthBay Healthcare. "Case Study: How Unique Benefits Help Create Best Places to Work" will take place on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 4:15 PM.

Benefits Forum and Expo 2017 is a three-day event offering insights into the best benefit strategies and tools available for employers to control health-care related costs and help employees achieve financial and overall wellness. For more details about the event and to see the full agenda, visit Employee Benefit News.

About ACI Specialty Benefits

ACI Specialty Benefits offers best-in-class benefit solutions to engage the new workforce and drive business performance. A top-ranked global benefits provider of Employee Assistance Programs, Work-Life Benefits, Corporate Concierge and Student Assistance Programs, ACI consistently helps customers achieve Healthiest Workplace awards, Best Place to Work rankings, and improve engagement, retention, productivity and the bottom line. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, ACI has grown to international prominence with a 95% customer retention rate and 12 million lives covered. For more information about innovative employee benefit solutions, visit http://www.acispecialtybenefits.com.