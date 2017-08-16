Pacific Union Financial, LLC Announces President & CEO’s Retirement

Pacific Union Financial, LLC., recently announced to its’ 1600+ employees that its current President and CEO, Rick Skogg, will retire effective 12/31/17. After 33 years in the industry he has cited his desire to spend more time with his family as his sole reason for this decision. Mr. Skogg was appointed CEO in 2012, and under his leadership, Pacific Union has surpassed many milestones, including regularly exceeding $1 billion monthly funded volume since early 2015, the addition of in-house servicing, a Distributed Retail channel, and being recognized as one of the top 25 independent mortgage companies in the U.S. His experience and wisdom have been of invaluable service to the organization. Effective January 1, 2018, Pacific Union’s owner and founder Evan Stone will return to the position of President and CEO, which he held from 2004 - 2012. Current President and CEO, Rick Skogg, will be transitioning to Vice Chairman at the end of 2017 to spend more well-deserved time with his family.

“After much deliberation and internal debate, I have made the difficult decision to retire as President and CEO of Pacific Union Financial, at the end of the year. I will continue to stay very involved with the company in my new role as Vice Chairman and look forward to supporting Evan and the company in this new capacity. I feel very good about where Pacific Union is positioned and I am very confident that with Evan’s leadership and the executive team currently in place, Evan can take the company in new directions and to new heights.” – Rick Skogg.

Founder and chairman, Evan Stone added, “over the last five plus years, Rick has provided critical leadership to Pacific Union and built a highly organized, compliant platform. I return to the CEO role excited and energized given the myriad of opportunities that exist in residential mortgage banking for well positioned lenders. Rick and the executive management team deserve full credit for optimally positioning Pacific Union to execute against special and unique industry opportunities, and I'm thrilled to lead the company in its vision going forward.”

As part of this new chapter in Pacific Union’s success, Andy Peach, Madison Simm and Brandon Story have all been promoted to Managing Director positions that will report directly to Mr. Stone.

About Pacific Union Financial

Pacific Union Financial, LLC is a full-service mortgage company located in Irving, Texas, with fulfillment centers in Texas, California, and North Carolina and over 50 branches across the country. We originate and purchase residential mortgage loans through Retail, Wholesale, and Correspondent channels in addition to servicing a $23 Billion portfolio. Pacific Union Financial offers white glove service for borrowers with best to bruised credit. Visit http://www.PacificUnionFinancial.com today to see how we work hard to make mortgage easy.