Stationnement de Montréal is capitalizing on the early success of its mobile parking application by launching a new version of the app in an effort to optimize the user experience.

The “P$ Mobile Service” app, updated by global transportation software leader, Passport, is set to improve parkers’ overall user experience. Passport is currently the largest mobile pay provider in Canada and powers unique mobile parking solutions for the Toronto Parking Authority (“Green P”) and the Vancouver Parking Authority (“EasyPark”).

The P$ Mobile Service app allows drivers to pay for on-street parking with their smartphone. Users are able to extend their parking remotely, receive notifications when their parking session is low on time, and access all parking history.

“Our partnership with Passport has continued to position us at the forefront of technology,” said Charles Auger, general manager for Stationnement de Montréal. “Thanks to this collaboration, the new version of the parking app will create a foundation for future extensibility into new features and user benefits.”

“We’re proud to provide an app with an enhanced user interface for Montréal,” said Khristian Gutierrez, chief revenue officer at Passport. “It was so important that the application not only retain most of the functionality that the community has grown to love over the years, but that we make key updates that lay the foundation for a continuous improvement model that captures the changing face of the vibrant community. We’re very excited to contribute to the future of parking in Montréal.”

The P$ Mobile Service app is free to download through the App Store and Google Play.