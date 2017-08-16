In a recent survey, eighty-two percent of women reported having cellulite, most believing they could minimize its appearance with diet and exercise. In fact, cellulite can't always be eliminated by diet and exercise alone, and now for the first time there is a safer and more effective treatment available to select physicians nationwide. Dr. Kenneth Rothaus has recently added Cellulaze™ to his practice in New York City. This new technology goes beyond traditional treatments for cellulite, straight to the root of the problem, to reduce the appearance of cellulite.

"Until now, it is my opinion that it has not been possible to treat cellulite effectively, but with the introduction of Cellulaze, I can treat patients who are a good fit for the procedure," said Dr. Rothaus. "I'm thrilled to be able to add this to my plastic surgery practice."

Cellulaze is ideal for treating patients who, despite a healthy diet and exercise, retain the appearance of cellulite. Cellulaze gets to the core of the problem by targeting 3 of the causes of cellulite at and beneath the skin. It t delivers laser energy to the dermis, producing thicker and tighter skin with increased elasticity. It also thermally subscises or cuts fibrotic bands that pull down on the skin. Lastly, by ablating adipose tissue, it contours the protuberant or herniated pockets of fat associated with cellulite. Patients usually see improvements within a few weeks, with the most dramatic improvements continuing to show for up to 6 months following the procedure.

Dr. Kenneth Rothaus is a New York City Plastic Surgeon specializing in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures and traditional plastic surgery procedures including breast augmentation, liposuction, and facelifts. After graduating from Yale, he completed his medical school training at Harvard Medical School. He has been practicing for over 30 years. His media appearances include an appearance on the Dr. Oz show to feature Age Erasers. He has been featured in Vogue, Men’s Fitness, the New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar, and GQ.