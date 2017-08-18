Speedway LLC (Speedway) raised nearly $2.5 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® during the 26th annual Speedway Miracle Tournament at NCR Country Club. The tournament raised another record-breaking amount thanks to the generous support of vendor partners, and is the centerpiece of Speedway’s annual fundraising efforts for the 56 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the 21 states in which Speedway operates.

“Speedway is an important partner and understands that one of the best ways to support kids in communities where their stores are located is to raise funds for children’s hospitals,” said John Lauck, president and CEO of CMN Hospitals. “This event is a tremendous help in ensuring children’s hospitals have the funds they need to care for sick and injured kids, and we are grateful for Speedway’s commitment to helping kids.”

The two-day event included more than just golf. It celebrated and highlighted 31 Speedway Miracle Children who benefit from donations to the CMN member hospitals the event supports. A Celebration Dinner, including a medals ceremony for the kids and a Miracle Child Art Auction that raised over $37,000 alone, was just one way of celebrating these amazing children and their families.

“Our partnership over the past 26 years with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has been exceptional,” said Tony Kenney, president of Speedway. “Our support provides the hospitals funding for such things as state-of-the-art lifesaving medical equipment, medical research and advanced technologies, all which help save the lives of millions of children treated for life-threatening illnesses each year.”

Since 1991, Speedway has raised more than $90 million for CMN Hospitals through a variety of initiatives, including year-round canister and icon campaigns in the stores and an employee payroll deduction program.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

About Speedway

Speedway LLC (Speedway), headquartered in Enon, Ohio, is the nation’s second-largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with approximately 2,730 stores located in 21 states. Speedway is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC). For further information about Speedway, visit the company’s web site at http://www.speedway.com.