Track5Media Named 2017 Inc. Company

Track5Media Named 2017 Inc. 5000 Company It's an honor to see my team recognized for all of their hard work.

Lancaster-based Track5Media, LLC landed at 1501 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies for the first time in the healthcare-focused technology company’s 10-year history. Track5Media is one of six Lancaster-based companies that made the list.

To be eligible for the Inc. 5000 list, companies must be privately-owned and based in the United States. They should also have a revenue of no less than $2 million in 2016, among other criteria.

“It’s an honor to see my team recognized for all of their hard work,” Track5Media President Oliver Feakins said. Feakins is a Central Penn Business Journal 2017 Forty Under 40 Winner who founded Track5Media. “We’ve come a long way in the past 10 years and it’s awesome to receive a recognition like this as the company’s 10-year anniversary approaches.”

The Inc. 5000 ranking is one of many notable successes that Track5Media has accomplished in the past three years. The company has grown from three employees in 2014 to 17 employees and two paid interns today. Income as of August has more than doubled since the close of 2014, and that growth is expected to continue through the fourth quarter of 2017. It has also won several local business awards, including 2017 Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies from Central Penn Business Journal. Track5Media also launched a new brand in 2017 called SeniorCaring.com, bringing the company to a total of six brands that are each designed to help specific industries with recruitment and advertising. SeniorCaring.com helps connect seniors to living options and additional resources, while Track5 Media’s other brands are all job-board websites that connect companies to potential employees.

Track5Media, LLC, is a privately-held technology company that was founded in 2007 in Lancaster, Pa. As a corporate holding company, Track5Media owns a network of industry-specific websites, from trucking to healthcare, that present unique marketing and promotional opportunities for clients. The websites include TravelNurseSource.com, SeniorCaring.com, AlliedTravelCareers.com, LocumJobsOnline.com, AllPhysicianJobs.com, and AllTruckJobs.com. The brands are designed to help clients find a steady stream of highly qualified referrals. With a strong concentration in healthcare recruitment advertising, Track5Media is expanding into other verticals and seeking new partnerships. From referral generation to job boards to online advertising, Track5Media websites feature outstanding resources designed to complement and enhance existing marketing initiatives for its clients across the nation. Learn more at Track5Media.com.