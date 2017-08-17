CapSpecialty D&O insureds will experience services that are proven to help with human resource-related situations for employers of all sizes and across many industries. Such situations are known to be common and can be expensive claims for clients and for carriers. Enquiron’s custom services have been selected to reduce those costs, and with this new partnership, CapSpecialty clients and agents will both benefit.

“We know CapSpecialty truly cares about putting their customers first. Enquiron’s client base consists of industry-leaders and innovators that don’t settle for freemium models that don’t work. We are delighted to partner with CapSpecialty to provide a custom and scalable solution that complements their insurance offerings,” said Mike Naclerio, President and CEO, Enquiron. “The new Resource Center will help CapSpecialty insureds focus on running their business and allows us to empower CapSpecialty to increase value to all their stakeholders. We look forward to growing with CapSpecialty and are honored to provide our multi-award-winning services to their customers."

About CapSpecialty, Inc.

CapSpecialty® is the branding name for the Property, Casualty, and Specialty operations of CapSpecialty, Inc. and its subsidiaries. CapSpecialty, http://www.capspecialty.com, offers specialty insurance, including commercial property, casualty, surety and professional lines through agents nationwide. CapSpecialty, Inc. is based in Middleton, Wisc. and has offices nationwide. Products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of CapSpecialty, Inc., including Capitol Indemnity Corporation, Capitol Specialty Insurance Corporation and Platte River Insurance Company. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and insurance coverage is governed by actual policy language. Certain products may be provided by a surplus lines carrier. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

About Enquiron®

Enquiron, http://www.enquiron.com, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, provides consultative business solutions to employers in all 50 states, across various industries, sectors and sizes. Since 1996, Enquiron has revolutionized the way that services impacting HR, Employment Law, Health Care, Retirement and more are delivered to and utilized by employers. Enquiron has locations across the United States and is a trusted partner to organizations who need specific answers to specific questions.