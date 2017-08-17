"Each one of these organizations helps to tackle common challenges faced by our veterans, and none of them do it the same way,” said DVNF CEO Joseph VanFonda

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) (http://www.dvnf.org) has announced that it will award $501,828 to 32 organizations as part of its summer session of Capacity Building grants.

The Capacity Building Grants are DVNF’s way of touching the lives of veterans through organizational partners throughout the country. Each of these groups meets the specific mental and physical health needs of veterans in their respective communities, and they do so in their own unique ways.

Whether through addressing the needs of homeless veterans, training service dogs, providing outdoor recreational therapy, or anything in between, these 32 organizations were selected because of the impact of the work they do for veterans

“Each one of these organizations helps to tackle common challenges faced by our veterans, and none of them do it the same way,” said DVNF CEO Joseph VanFonda (USMC SgtMaj. Ret.). “We would like to congratulate and thank each one of these organizations for their commitment to serving the men and women who served in defense of our country.”

This is the second session of funding DVNF has given this year, giving away nearly $1 million in direct assistance to veteran initiatives. The organization expects to meet its $1 million goal in 2017 for this Capacity Building Grant program.

For more, visit http://www.dvnf.org.

# # #

About DVNF:

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

We achieve this mission by:

