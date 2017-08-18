For the second year in a row, GraphicBomb (http://www.GraphicBomb.com), an online advertising startup in the travel sector, has been named one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies in America. The company was founded in 2011 and is the publisher of GoLastMinute.com (http://www.GoLastMinute.com), BeachDeals.com (http://www.BeachDeals.com) and a newly launched travel site for the European market, Bamgo.com (http://www.Bamgo.com).

More than 5 million consumers have subscribed to GraphicBomb’s travel media sites, which help consumers find and compare fares for both domestic and international travel. The company helps travel advertisers such as airlines, booking sites, hotels and cruise lines reach consumers with high travel booking intent.

“We’re extremely proud to make Inc. 5000’s list for a second consecutive time, and to be the 1949th fastest growing company overall and the 213th fastest growing advertising and marketing company in the magazine’s list,” said Dave Boehl, GraphicBomb CEO and founder. “I’m very proud of our team. It’s been quite a journey since our founding, and we have our customers and partners to thank for our continued success. In this ever-changing travel media landscape, we are thrilled to be able to create technology that consistently provides value for both our advertising partners and our end users.”

GraphicBomb’s all-remote team is made up of travel and tech experts from around the world who enjoy flexible work schedules and the ability to work from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection.

Contacts:

Theresa Boehl

Director of Content

BeachDeals.com

theresa(at)graphicbomb.com

708-280-1750

David Boehl

CEO, GraphicBomb

GraphicBomb.com

dave(at)graphicbomb.com

206-734-4801