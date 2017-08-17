Precise Leads Ranks #3073 “As we continue to evolve, grow, mature and diversify the business, we are thrilled that we can still see a level of growth enabling us to receive this kind of acknowledgement.”

Inc. magazine announced the inclusion of customer prospecting platform, Precise, on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the fourth consecutive year Precise has received this award, a rare accomplishment among the Inc. 5000 group, especially for a 13 year-old company. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“As we continue to evolve, grow, mature and diversify the business,” said Antonio Franzese, Founder, President and CEO of Precise Leads, “we are thrilled that we can still see a level of growth enabling us to receive this kind of acknowledgement.”

With talent in New York, Ohio, Colorado, Florida and Arizona, Precise has been able to achieve a Three-Year Sales Growth of 108%. Their commitment to client success has driven the company towards a consultative account management approach with superior customer service.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

About Precise

Precise provides real-time delivery of leads to their network of insurance agents, as well as other customer prospecting services including Live Phone Transfers and ad-driven Click to Call marketing. Precise is highly rated within the insurance and financial community, successfully serving individual agents, regional agencies, and publicly held corporations.

About the Inc. 5000

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

